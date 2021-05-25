WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The West Hartford Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its sergeants.
Sgt. Christopher Tyler passed away on Monday following a courageous battle with cancer.
He had been a member of the West Hartford Police Department since August of 2010.
Upon his hire, Tyler served as a police officer until his promotion to sergeant in December of 2017.
During his tenure, Tyler worked on the department’s patrol division, Community Interaction Team, Emergency Services Unit, worked as a field training officer, an investigative services sergeant, and an administrative services sergeant.
“Sgt. Tyler was also the recipient of 14 department, merit, and unit citations for his excellent work, as well as countless letters from citizens thanking him for good deeds,” a statement from the department said.
Other police departments expressed their condolences on Tuesday.
Rest in Peace Sgt. Tyler. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the @WestHartfordPD. https://t.co/3UswnjfEDj— South Windsor Police Department PIO (@SWPD_PIO) May 25, 2021
