West Hartford police are warning residents about a scam that’s going around.
Police were called to a home on Sunday after hearing that a person had left their house to pay a scammer who claimed their grandson had been kidnapped.
The person got a phone call saying the grandson was being held for ransom, and they wanted thousands of dollars to free him.
West Hartford police said the public should be aware of these calls, and to check on elderly relatives to warn them about the scam.
If you think you’ve become a victim to one of the calls, contact police.
