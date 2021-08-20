WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- West Hartford is trying to juggle two storms. Before public works crews could get ready for Henri, they had to clean up from heavy rain and flooding after remnants from Tropical Storm Fred.

“We’ve had tropical storms, I think we know what the routine is,” said John Phillips, director of West Hartford Public Works.

As the town prepares for Henri’s impact, it is making sure the town’s storm water system is ready for any rain.

After a summer field with heavy rains and strong storms, Phillips and his crews have had plenty of practice.

Tropical Storm Fred dumped 5 inches of rain on Wednesday in just a few hours, causing floods across town and forcing public works crews to shift their focus from storm prep to storm cleanup.

“Obviously the rain was a curveball,” Phillips said.

He added that most crews were able to shift to Henri prep on Friday.

Residents were in the same mode.

“We’re going to get all that stuff off the deck, we’ve got quite a bit of furniture out there,” said Joseph Dankers, West Hartford’s tax assessor.

Phillips said his biggest concern is people not following advice and warnings from towns, specifically people trying to drive down flooded roads.

If crews have to help drivers out of a jam, that can slow down clean up. But Phillips says the forecast calls for rain that the town can manage.

“I don’t think we’re going to get the intensity rain that we got the other day,” he said.