WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Expanding outdoor dining for 2021.
West Hartford’s mayor is proposing an ordinance that would extend that through the end of the year.
The mayor says this was very successful and a way to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic. Local restaurants are also on board.
If you dined outdoors over the summer in West Hartford, you likely noticed the expansion of tables and chairs spilled onto sidewalks and roadways.
“Having the opportunity to do outdoor seating during these times were really important. It gave us an opportunity because we had the outdoor seating,” said Juan Reyes, Mecha Noodle Bar.
The city had partial street closures, so a restaurant’s outdoor space was extended. Barriers were also put up to protect customers when dining outside.
It also helped retail.
“It was a wonderful place to be and people loved it and it was a business necessity,” said Mayor Shari Cantor.
Mayor Shari Cantor is looking to continue with the effort. Her proposal would extend West Hartford’s outdooring dining retail program through the end of 2021.
Governor Ned Lamont modified state and local laws in order to expand outdoor dining and retail during the pandemic. His emergency declaration ends on April 20.
His office says it will be up to the legislature to pass a bill so this can continue.
“We wanted to be proactive and make sure our businesses understood that we were committed to doing that configuration again and they can acquire the necessary equipment that they need and design and all set when the weather will turn, and can sit outside and eat,” Cantor said.
For Mecha Noodle Bar, which sits on Farmington Avenue, they didn’t open until mid-summer, so they didn’t have has many tables as other established restaurants, but says they’d take advantage of it, if it continues this year.
“The more seating you have available, the more it will help these small businesses that make up some of what they’ve lost over the last year,” Reye said.
The ordinance will be introduced at the town council meeting on Tuesday. It will be referred to the town planning and zoning commission.
Cantor hopes to have an answer by April.
