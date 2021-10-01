West Hartford Public Schools offer voluntary testing

WEST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - West Hartford Public Schools are offering voluntary testing for K through 6 students.
The district said this is a proactive measure, as they wait for vaccine approval for children under 12.
Brooke Peck said her two young children are off to a good start at daycare. “We feel like they’re doing the necessary things to keep them safe, to continue things as normal as best as possible.”
She said she’d love for them to be vaccinated if they could.
That’s why she agrees with West Hartford Public School’s offer to test their k to 6 students, “I would absolutely do that, yeah. Especially considering that they’re both so young and they’re not even going to be able to get vaccinated for a long time.”
The district said over 90% of their students in grades 7 to 12 are vaccinated.
They said they’ve been able to play all sports games events without canceling.
They’re adopting a new mitigation strategy, voluntary pooled COVID testing for K through 6 students.
Superintendent Tom Moore said in a statement:
“While this will inevitably lead to a higher identification of cases, it is yet another mitigation strategy for our district. Over 500 parents have signed their children up so far for the testing.”
Moore said testing could start as soon as next week.
“I just feel like it’s a new norm,” said Peck.
Moore also said they have COVID cases among some students, but no significant spread in the schools.
