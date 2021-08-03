WEST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Starting Aug. 4, the Town of West Hartford will be reinstating the mask requirement for municipal buildings.
Employees and visitors will be required to wear masks, despite their vaccination status,
Greeters will have masks available.
Exceptions ill be made for persons with health issues that prevent them from wearing a mask.
