WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the government shutdown enters its second month, many federal workers are relying on their local communities to help them during this time of need.
A West Hartford restaurant is helping out to make sure federal employees don’t miss a meal.
Luna Pizza in West Hartford serving more than just hot slices of pizza.
The restaurant is stepping up to do what it can to help federal employees who are at risk of missing yet another paycheck.
Both sides are losing. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, you’re not getting paid. You’re working and not getting paid,” said Alexander MacDonald, Owner of Luna Pizza.
The pizzeria is one of many West Hartford restaurants encouraging federal employees to start a house account.
“Order what you need to and what you’d like and when you get paid, you pay us,” said MacDonald.
MacDonald says not getting paid shouldn’t mean you miss a meal.
“Just let us know what you need. I’m here to help. Call up, tell me what you address is, tell me what your phone number is,” MacDonald said.
It works for takeout, delivery, and those choosing to dine in.
Customers think it’s a great idea.
“It allows people to eat, which is pretty much a very big necessity, especially with when how are you going to pay for groceries, you have a lot of your other bills to pay. It’s really a great gesture and Alex is a wonderful person for doing it,” said Matthew Rist.
You can order meals as many times as you need to.
“For the duration. Until it’s over, until it gets worked out, until it gets figured out and everyone gets their backpay,” MacDonald said.
MacDonald says since he first posted about the initiative on social media, more and more people are offering to help furloughed workers.
“It’s amazing, I didn’t expect any of that really its really heartwarming to know that there’s so many people out there that want to help,” said MacDonald.
MacDonald says this is his way of making sure federal employees have a meal to eat until the government shutdown is resolved and workers get their paychecks again.
Luna Pizza says you don’t even have to show a government ID to start a house account, just go on over, and they’ll help you out.
