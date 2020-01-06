WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- For anyone looking to go out to eat this week, score a deal, and give back, West Hartford is the place to be.
West Hartford Restaurant week kicked off on Monday and runs through Jan. 19.
Several restaurants are participating in the 14-day long event, offering prix fixe menus at set prices, ranging from $20 to $40.
Also, portions of each sale will be donated to Foodshare.
The anti-hunger organization that serves Hartford and Tolland counties has been part of West Hartford's restaurant week for the past three years.
"It's raised more than $30,000 for us here at Foodshare. That equates to more than 75,000 meals," said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Foodshare.
He said the money has helped the organization at the start of a new year when giving is low after the holiday season.
"It's really a great way for them to give back and also for us to continue to do what we do in the community. West Hartford is one of the biggest towns we serve and this money goes right back into the community," he said.
For a closer look at the participating restaurants and menus, click here.
To donate to Foodshare, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.