WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- For anyone looking to go out to eat this week and score a deal, West Hartford is the place to be.
West Hartford Restaurant week kicked off on Monday and runs through Jan. 19.
Several restaurants are participating in the 14-day long event, offering prix fixe menus at set prices, ranging from $20 to $40.
Also, portions of each sale will be donated to Foodshare.
For a closer look at the participating restaurants and menus, click here.
