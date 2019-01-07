WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Restaurant week returned to West Hartford on Monday.
Participating restaurants will offer a multi-course meal for the fixed prices of $12 for lunch and $20, $30 or $40 for dinner.
The offers run from Jan. 7 through Jan. 20.
A portion of all menu sales will be donated to the regional food bank Foodshare.
Reservations are recommended, organizers said.
- Artisan - (860) 937-2525
- Arugula Bistro - (860) 561-4888
- A'vert Brasserie - (860) 904-6240
- bartaco - (860) 586-8226
- Blue Elephant Trail - (860) 233-4405
- Blue Plate Kitchen - (860) 904-6240
- The Cook and the Bear -(860) 595-3345
- Cora Cora - (860) 953-2672
- Corner Pug - (860) 231-0241
- Division West Bistro
- Effie's Place - (860) 233-9653
- The Elbow Room - (860) 236-6195
- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar - (860) 676-9463
- Flora Plant Food + Drink - (860) 676-9463
- Grant's Restaurant & Bar - (860) 236-1930
- Harry's Pizza West Hartford - (860) 231-7166
- Luna Pizza - (860) 233-1625
- Max Burger - (860) 232-3300
- Max's Oyster Bar
- Ocho Café - (860) 310-3063
- Park & Oak Restaurant - (860) 310-2099
- Pond House Cafe - (860) 231-8823
- Prai Kitchen - (860) 232-1817
- Prospect Café - (860) 519-1048
- Restaurant Bricco - (860) 233-0220
- Rizzuto's Restaurant & Bar - (860) 232-5000
- Sliders Grill & Bar - (860) 233-9000
- Savoy - RW Menu - (860) 969-1000
- Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen - (860) 206-4648
More on West Hartford Restaurant week can be found here.
