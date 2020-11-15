WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The next time you dine at West Hartford’s Blue Back Square, you’ll notice some changes.
Starting tomorrow, the barriers in the roads that allowed for more outdoor seating will be taken down.
The expanded outdoor dining was an experiment that proved to be very successful for West Hartford businesses.
In fact, restaurants reported a record number of diners from June to September.
Now, the town of West Hartford is getting ready for the colder Winter months ahead.
It was a popular move that diners loved and enjoyed this Summer, outdoor dining barriers narrowing the roads and allowing for expanded outdoor dining.
"It was just really nice to be outside, to eat outside, and not be confined, and just being in the fresh air. I’m going to miss it. I’m going to really miss it a lot actually," Hartford resident Barry Skoletsky tells us.
Barry Skoletsky enjoyed the outdoor dining at Blue Back Square multiple times a week when the weather was nicer, but on Monday, the Department of Public Works will begin removing the barriers from Lasalle Road and Farmington Avenue in preparation of Winter storm operations.
"I’m bummed about it and I understand why, but I think it was such a good idea," West Hartford resident Andrea Iggalsky stated.
But folks like Andrea felt like it attracted too many people.
"I was never comfortable sitting in these corals," Iggalsky explained.
And as temperatures turn colder, she says she's not comfortable sitting inside restaurants.
"West Hartford is a destination. It's very popular. I’m very happy for the restaurant workers and the owners, but no thanks," continued Iggalsky.
With Winter just around the corner, restaurants are preparing for a shift in how people will choose to dine.
"Probably more takeout and delivery, and cooking and no indoor eating for us," West Hartford resident Jessica Burdick said.
"So I'll do a lot of Grub Hub I think," added Skoletsky.
Restaurants that have existing outdoor dining areas on sidewalk areas can choose to have those areas covered and heated, and West Hartford is hoping to keep the season on-street dining on a permanent basis, but in order to do that, the town will have to get a zoning change.
