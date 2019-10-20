WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A hair salon in West Hartford hosted their 19th annual haircut-a-thon to raise awareness for breast cancer.
Hairdressers at Matthew Phillips Salon on LaSalle Rd. in West Hartford were busy on Sunday morning with clients for a good cause.
Seven-year breast cancer survivor, Nancy Frobel told Channel 3 that she tries to support this cause every year.
“I try to do this every year if I can. I commend the people who do this. It’s a wonderful thing to do,” said Frobel.
“I did lose my hair and I was so afraid of that,” explained Frobel. But she said she was determined to fight the cancer.
“Like I said to the people who would stare I said, ‘you know what, this isn’t the disease. This is the cure. It means the medicine is working and it’s making me better.’”
Nancy told Channel 3 she was fortunate to have family and friends who supported her during her most difficult days with cancer.
“He would tell me every day like, ‘you’re still beautiful, and I love you so much,’ and little things like that just make a difference, you know?”
Nancy said she does what she can to support other women who have been through what she has.
“Be resilient about mammograms,” encouraged Frobel. “And there are so many wonderful things that have been developed through the years.”
One hundred percent of the proceeds from the haircuts at the Matthew Phillips Salon will be donated to breast cancer research at Hartford Hospital.
“It saves lives. Families. Women can go home and say I don’t have it,” explained owner, Matthew Phillips. “It makes a lot of people aware of what’s going on, so this enables people to get checked.”
Over the last 19 years, the salon raised more than $200,000 for breast cancer research. The salon’s goal is to remind clients and their families how important awareness, research, and funding is in the fight against breast cancer.
“My hope is that maybe someday in my lifetime maybe they’ll find a cure or even a treatment that perhaps you might not lose your hair,” said Frobel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.