WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Schools for students with special needs faced an even bigger challenge when COVID-19 hit.
However, one school persevered.
Inside the Gengras Center at the University of St. Joseph, it looks like class as usual.
But for this school, adapting to COVID-19 was a massive undertaking.
“Much of our instruction is hands on. You're giving positive reinforcement in the moment,” said Michelle LeStroud, director of the Gengras Center.
The school opened five days a week in the fall, and staff members did what they could to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The biggest adaption was co-horting. The students were self-contained, in the same classroom, with one teacher for the whole school day.
It was a huge change for students.
“The kids are doing a much better job that I could have ever imagined,” said teacher Sara Lundin. “I can't believe how well they've done. How different our schedule looks this year and they are still coming back trying their best every day.”
Staff and school leaders had a plan, which centered on the students showing up, and they did.
The school has about 140 students enrolled, and every day, on average, about 116 have been coming to class since September.
The school was out for two weeks after Thanksgiving.
“We've had no outbreak in our school. We had isolated cases of people becoming positive and then we quarantined,” LeStroud said.
Parent Geoffrey Hoyt has a daughter at the school, and credits the staff with the school’s resilience.
“I think that this faculty is already uniquely equipped to handle kids with special needs. It is talent and it is resilience and courage,” Hoyt said.
It is a school that understands challenges. One that is thriving at time when students need the support, more than ever.
