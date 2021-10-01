WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The West Hartford School District is starting a voluntary COVID-19 testing program for students.
The school district is partnering with the state to test students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
In a letter sent to parents from the superintendent, it says more than 500 parents have already signed up their children.
“Once again, while we see cases occurring among some of our students, we are still not seeing spread in our schools. Our mitigation strategies, including masking, are helping to keep disruptions to a minimum,” the letter said.
It went on to also say that the vaccination rate in grades 7-12 is over 90 percent.
“While we have seen some schools forced to cancel sports events due to the number of students in quarantine, our kids have been able to play all of their games without interruption. This high vaccination rate, both in our schools and in our community, will continue to serve us well as we move into the colder months,” the letter said.
