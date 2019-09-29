The Shop Rite in West Hartford announced it will close in November.
The grocery store, located on Kane Street, told Channel 3 on Sunday that it will close its doors on November 26th after a decade in business.
“In spite of our competitive pricing, large assortment of foods and products and excellent service provided by our dedicated associates, we have struggled to make the store profitable,” said a spokesperson for Wake Fern Food Corporation, Shop Rite’s parent organization.
“A challenging business climate impacted by rising costs, regulations and the new minimum wage increase led to the difficult decision to close our doors on November 26.”
It is unknown at this point the type of business that is slated to fill the building.
