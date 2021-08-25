WEST HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - West Hartford Social Services is looking for volunteers to drive elderly residents, who no longer drive, to medical appointments.
The program, called the Medical Escort Program, follows CDC, Connecticut and local guidelines.
Drivers must be at least 18 years of age, have a clean DMV driving record and willing to follow current safety protocols.
Those that are interrested can contact Barbara Roberts, West Hartford Social Services Volunteer Coordinator at barbara.roberts@westhartfordct.gov or 860 561-7567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.