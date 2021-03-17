WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday felt like the first day of school for thousands of West Hartford students as they shifted to full-time classroom learning.
After more than a year, high school and middle school students finally returned to the classroom for full in-person learning.
King Phillip Middle School in West Hartford was one of the many schools where students and teachers celebrated the shift.
School officials said it does not mean everything will magically return to normal. Students and teachers will still be required to stay socially distant and mask up because while many educators have gotten their shots, kids can’t get vaccinated yet.
Still, school officials are calling it a celebratory time.
Superintendent Tom Moore said he feels comfortable shifting middle schools and high schools from a hybrid model to daily in-person learning because the number of COVID-19 cases in West Hartford have recently plummeted, along with the positivity rate. Also, he said warmer spring weather will lead to better ventilation and even eventually allow teachers to move some classroom activities outdoors.
As for immunocompromised students, Moore said those children can still learn remotely if their parents feel that is the best option for their families.
