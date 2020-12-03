WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford leaders are taking a major step to encourage people to use public transportation.
The town temporarily banned developing any new businesses within a 5-minute walk of its CTfastrak station that don't promote public transit.
The moratorium will last for 9 months and include businesses such as gas stations, car washes, and junk yards. Town leaders believe the temporary ban will allow business and residential projects that encourage public transportation to flourish.
CTfastrak riders Channel 3 spoke with think it's a good idea.
"For people that don’t have vehicles, like I said it opens up the greater Hartford area," said Douwd Bey, a CTfastrak rider.
The ban would be for businesses such as gas stations, car washes and junk yards.
Town leaders hope eventually the move can help pay for more routes. However, they understand that it will be a challenge to convince people who normally drive to give buses a shot.
The West Hartford Chamber of Commerce supports the moratorium but believes it should be shortened to 6 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.