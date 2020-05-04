WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The elderly and people with compromised immune systems face an increased risk when leaving their homes.
Some West Hartford teens are looking to help out.
A new website, WeHa At Your Service, allows people to request help with grocery shopping and other errands.
The three creators of the website say the demand is growing and they’re starting to see some repeat customers.
Three juniors at Conard High School in West Hartford launched the website in April, saying they realized the need for help in their own community.
Two of the students have parents who are doctors and the third says he’s heard about the need from customers at his parent’s restaurant.
The focus is helping the elderly and others with medical issues that put them at greater risk of death from COVID-19.
People can go to the website and either contact one of the three teens directly or they can fill out a form with their request.
Customers leave payment for their items in a secure location, which the volunteers pick up first, but the organizers are working on offering digital payment options.
The business has grown with the organizers saying they are up to 35 deliveries completed.
They now have a team of 2o or so volunteers, largely students at Conard and Hall High Schools.
“That’s really our main goal. We’re trying to reach as many people as we can in West Hartford to help out as many people as possible,” said Purit Butsapak, a junior at Conard High School.
“The customers, the clients, they’re usually extremely grateful and they really appreciate what we’re doing for them,” said Jett Rosner.
The majority of the order have been for groceries, anywhere from just a few things, all the way up to 25.
The students wanted to set a limit to prevent hoarding, but they’ve also received requests for things like mulch and a propane tank refill.
For more information about the business, click here.
