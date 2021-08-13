WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The town of West Hartford said it will impose a local universal indoor mask mandate if the town enters into the ‘red zone’ by the state’s Dept. of Public Health.
Cities and towns are placed in that zone when they reach a daily COVID case rate of 15 or more per 100,000 people.
As of Friday, according to the state’s website, West Hartford had 13.6 cases per 100,000.
“Public safety is always our top priority, and universal masking is one of the most effective methods for preventing disease transmission,” said Mayor Shari G. Cantor. “If rates continue on their current trajectory, universal indoor masking will need to become mandatory.”
Back on Aug. 5, Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order giving communities the option to impose local mask mandates.
“West Hartford has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, and many residents are already masking up,” Cantor said. “Unfortunately, because the Delta variant is so contagious, voluntary compliance may not be enough.”
She also is encouraging state health officials to reconsider issuing a state mask mandate, rather than leaving it up to municipalities.
“West Hartford is prepared to act when it becomes necessary, and we expect it will be soon,” said Cantor. “But this virus does not stop at municipal boundaries, and disease mitigation strategies like mandatory universal indoor masking will be more effective if there is consistency throughout our state and our region. We all want to keep our communities safe while keeping schools, towns, and businesses open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.