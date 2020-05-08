HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With birthday parties canceled, one West Hartford woman created a business during the COVID-19 pandemic to put smiles on the faces of kids and adults.
She’s doing it one inflatable at a time.
Amina Shakel is celebrating her 18th birthday in quarantine.
“Having a birthday in quarantine is different because you can’t see all your friends and hang out with people you love,” Shakel said.
But birthday inflatables were quite the surprise when she looked out her window on Friday morning.
“I knew my mom had something planned, but she’s good about keeping it a secret and I didn’t know what it was,” Shakel said.
Inflate the Day owner Tracey Georg and her crew sets up the inflatable by 8 a.m. They’ll take it down around sunset.
The new business has taken off.
“We have started out and maybe had one every two days. Most days, we have at least four, sometimes five a day,” Georg said.
Georg started the West Hartford business because of the pandemic. She wanted to put smiles on the faces of adults and children.
“You see little kids peeking out the window and just see them waiting and it’s great,” Georg said.
For a small fee, you pick out what you want, they will travel to Hartford County and other surrounding areas to set it up.
The business is now adding graduation inflatables, which they already have a number of orders for.
For those who have their special day in quarantine, add in some friends at a distance, some signage, a little drive by parade, and it makes things a little easier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.