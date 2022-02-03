WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford’s iconic Conny the Whale is swimming in uncharted waters.
The massive sculpture outside the Children’s Museum in West Hartford faces an uncertain future, but hundreds of Connecticut residents are banding together to save him.
The massive life size sculpture of a sperm whale is 60 feet long and weighs 20 tons.
He has been delighting kids of all ages for decades.
Adam Chiara said, “it’s just a landmark that gets the whole family excited when you drive by.”
Conny has a lot of features that people love, but now the iconic statue needs to find a new home due to an upcoming sale of the land that both Conny and the Children's Museum sit on.
Julie Bostrom with the Children’s Museum Preschool said, “I just hope that he goes to a safe place where the children can enjoy him, and people can enjoy him the way that we have.”
A charity called Save Conny wants to ensure the museum and Conny stick together.
“It’s kind of iconic with the Children’s Museum,” Save Conny’s Matt Marks stated. “We’ll take the kids and let them play all day and then the last thing we hit on the way out is Conny and we let them run around outside.”
Marks says the nonprofit’s plan is to urge local and state leaders to move the children's museum and Conny two miles down the road to a site in Hartford’s west end, near the museum's original site.
The proposed site is the former Hartford College for Women.
It sits on land owned by the University of Hartford.
The renovations and moving the sculpture would cost millions, but they say saving Conny would be worth it.
“This neighborhood is very walkable so it’s easy to walk over and spend a day you get to see Conny and play you get to see the animals inside play inside on the playscapes just a great learning opportunity for the kids,” said Marks.
Plenty of people agree. Supportive yard signs have popped up in the area and more than a thousand people have signed an online petition.
