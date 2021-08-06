West Hartford's superintendent issues COVID guidance for the upcoming school year

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford students and staff will have to wear masks at least until the school district receives more guidance.
That was the official word from West Hartford superintendent Tom Moore.
Gov. Ned Lamont left the decision up individual cities and towns.
Moore sent a letter to the school community on Friday in which he emphasized a mask mandate, but noted flexibility for change.
He wrote that masks will remain mandatory inside PreK-12 schools and on buses.
Families are also asked to wear masks during drop off and pickup.
Social distancing of at least 3 feet will be practiced.
Vaccinated students and staff no longer need to quarantine if asymptomatic for COVID-19. Students seated 3 feet or more from another student diagnosed with the virus do not need to quarantine, as long as they remain asymptomatic and masks are in place.
Moore said they will continue to emphasized that students stay home if they experience symptoms, regardless of whether or not they believe it's COVID.
Before and after school programs will proceed as planned, according to Moore. Fully vaccinated students/staff do not have to quarantine from sports or other activities provided they remain asymptomatic after close contact with a known case.
