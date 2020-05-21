WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – As Connecticut slowly reopens, another shoreline town is reopening its beaches and boardwalk with a number of restrictions.
West Haven’s beaches and boardwalk always draw a crowd and as the state continues to combat the coronavirus, the city set out a number of rules for visitors as they officially reopen on Friday.
Mike Phelan says he goes down to West Haven’s boardwalk nearly every day.
“Enjoy the sunshine, sooner or later the sun’s going down on you. Enjoy it while you can,” Phelan said.
While plenty of people have been using the boardwalk, starting on Friday the city will officially reopen its beaches and boardwalk when it reopens its beach parking lots.
“I’m just excited the summer season is here. The weather is beautiful and hopefully people will go out and enjoy this,” said Ronna Clement of Middlebury.
The lots are only open to city residents and anyone going to the shoreline needs to continue following the guidelines including six feet of social distancing and no gatherings of groups larger than five.
“I think it’s perfect to start opening things. Coming here is how comfortable you feel. I have asthma, so I’m a little more conscious, but it doesn’t phase me if people don’t have a mask on, I just keep my distance,” Clement said.
Anyone using the boardwalk will be required to have their face covered.
“The boardwalk is not wide enough to ensure safe distancing, so face coverings will be required. I want to repeat that, they will be required, it won’t be optional. This is to protect the health and safety of all individuals that use our beautiful resources,” said West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi.
Other changes include bikes not longer allowed on the boardwalk for the time being and the city’s playgrounds and piers are still supposed to be off limits to prevent crowds from gathering.
“Usually, there’s always a lot of people here. They haven’t been congregating, nobody picnicking or anything like that. They keep the social distancing, they keep that, but other than that, I really haven’t seen much of a change,” Phelan said.
These restrictions are in place for the rest of May and June. The city says it plans to update new guidelines for July and beyond.
