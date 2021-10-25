WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The West Haven City Council will meet Monday night for the first time since a state representative was arrested.

Rep. Michael DiMassa, a Democrat, is accused of misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

DiMassa allegedly stole the more than $630,000 and gambled it away.

Effective Monday, he resigned from his position of administrative assistant to the West Haven City Council.

The 30-year-old was arrested by FBI agents last week and charged with wire fraud.

DiMassa is accused of creating Compass Investment Group LLC and billing the City of West Haven hundreds of thousands of dollars in services like consulting and lobbying that were never used.

“We really don’t want to comment on it, no,” said John R. Gulash, DiMassa’s defense attorney. “He takes this seriously and is acting in a responsible manner.”

Bank records showed that the legislator wrote checks to himself of up to $87,000 and made withdrawals ranging from $8,000 to $10,000.

The cash withdrawals were made before or after DiMassa was recorded making large cash buy-ins of gaming chips at the Mohegan Sun Casino, investigators said.

Mayor Nancy Rossi has been reported as saying she was the one who discovered the missing money, but some said that’s not enough. There’s growing pressure from political opponents for the mayor to resign and admitted she made a mistake by putting DiMassa in charge of distributing covid relief funds.

DiMassa was released on a $250,000 bond.

Monday night’s City Hall meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m.

