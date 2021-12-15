WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - There will be a new state House representative from West Haven after a special election last night.

Democrat Trenee McGee has been declared the winner.

The election was held to fill the seat of vacated by Michael DiMassa, who resigned after being arrested by the F.B.I.

He's accused of stealing more than $600,000 in COVID-19 relief funds given to the city of West Haven.

McGee is a city councilwoman and she says it's time for more transparency to move the district forward.

"A lot of people don't trust politics, unfortunately, but through traumatic tragedies and experiences comes triumph and purpose, and that's what I am looking forward to," McGee said.

Voter turnout was good.

McGee says she heard they ran out of a few ballots, but the city clerk and the state elections enforcement said no complaints have been filed.

She will be sworn in in early January.