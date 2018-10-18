WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Haven City Hall was the victim of a ransomware attack in which it had to pay thousands of dollars, the city's mayor confirmed on Thursday.
Mayor Nancy Rossi said the attack happened on Tuesday morning.
She said it disabled 23 servers and wasn't contained until more than a day later.
"The attack occurred between 2:49 p.m. and 3:16 a.m. Tuesday," Rossi said in a statement. "The city's information technology manager David W. Richards notified [the mayor's office], local police and federal authorities."
A division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security helped with the investigation and determined that the attack happened from outside of the U.S.
Officials determined that the best course of action was to pay the one-time demand of $2,000 to unlock the servers.
The money was paid in digital currency.
The restoration of systems happened shortly after the payment was made, officials said.
A consulting firm is determining the extent and impact of the attack.
Officials said there is no reason to believe any data was stolen.
The attack remains under investigation by local and federal authorities.
The feds told Rossi that West Haven was the latest victim of a disturbing trend of cyberattacks on the country's cities and towns.
