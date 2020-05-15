WEST HAVEN (WFSB) – Police in West Haven arrested a man on assault rifle charges Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers were called to a rear parking lot at 545 Campbell Avenue on a report of a suspicious person.
Officers located and identified 34-year-old Allan Brockenberry of West haven in possession of an assault style rifle in his vehicle.
Brockenberry was arrested and charged with a firearm in a vehicle, illegal possession of an assault rifle, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree threatening and breach of peace.
Police said Brockenberry was alleged to have been involved in an argument with another individual in the stated rear parking lot and at one point displayed the rifle in a threatening manner.
Brockenberry was held on bond and is scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court.
