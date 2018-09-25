WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A West Haven school was put in a brief lockdown due to a robbery at a CVS on Tuesday.
According to police, around 11 a.m. there was a report of a robbery at the CVS on Jones Hill Road.
As a precaution, Edith E Mackrille School, which is across the street from CVS, was placed into a brief lockdown until the crime scene was made safe.
No students or area residents were in dangers.
Police said a K9 track was done at the scene.
The suspect is described as a black male, average height and build.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.