WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One of the two people arrested for the burning of a dog in West Haven faced a judge on Wednesday.
Maurice Jackson turned himself in to police on Tuesday and was arraigned in Milford Superior Court Wednesday morning.
He was charged with second-degree breach of peace, illegal dumping and open burning. He's being held on a $10,000 bond.
Jackson, along with Latrice Moody, was arrested following the Fourth of July incident in a parking lot at Sandy Point beach.
Police said the dog was an 8-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Brooklyn and that it was likely dead before it was set on fire.
However, court documents revealed that the dog was neglected and in some pain in the weeks beforehand.
Investigators determined that the dog belonged to Moody, who was arrested on Monday and charged with animal cruelty, second-degree breach of peace, illegal dumping and open burning.
Moody told them that she had financial trouble and that the fire was an attempt at cremation.
The dog died on July 4.
Bull!! What is the matter with the police and the courts??? No where does it say being charged with animal cruelty!!!!!!!!! A woman heard the dog screaming!!!! Disgusting!!
Less-than-human trash. Irredeemable, and a drain on society. Hope they get pegged every day in prison.
