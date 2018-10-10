The West Haven Fire Department is mourning the loss of a longtime member.
On Wednesday, the West Haven Fire Dept. Engine & Hose Company One announced the passing of member Robert “Bob” Erff.
He served in the company beginning in June of 1955, taking on many positions, including captain.
“His involvement was crucial to many changes over the years and his advice was always given with the company’s best interests in mind,” fire officials wrote in a Facebook post.
Engine & Hose Co. 1 is also the owner of the oldest fire apparatus in West Haven, and Erff was one of the members involved in assuring its preservation and placement at the Savin Rock Museum.
