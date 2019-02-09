WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Fire officials in West Haven are investigating an overnight fire they believe was intentionally set on Friday.
The fire started on Friday evening in a multistory home on Richards Place, officials said.
Crews arrived and quickly extinguished the fire. Fire officials said no one was injured.
Officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
