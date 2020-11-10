WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s rising COVID-19 rate impacted some Connecticut students on Tuesday morning.
West Haven district leaders canceled classes on Tuesday as a precaution so that cleaning crews could disinfect the schools and so the district could deal with some staffing shortages.
It will be a two-day break for many students in town. They were already going to be off on Wednesday for Veterans Day; but now instead of hopping on their school busses and heading to class, they can sleep in.
District leaders decided to shut down every school in town for deep cleaning. They called it just a precaution.
A make-up day will be tacked on at the end of the school year in June.
The decision impacted every student in the district. A child’s age will determine what his or her schedule will be like going forward.
Younger children will see the least amount of disruption. All students at Bailey Middle School and every West Haven elementary school will simply return to the classrooms on Thursday.
Carrigan Intermediate School though has cancelled in-person classes this Thursday and Friday, so students will learn remotely on those days. Carrigan will reopen on Monday.
West Haven High School students will have to deal with the biggest change. The high school is closed Tuesday. Then starting on Thursday, it will go to a fully remote system until at least next Friday, Nov. 20. The goal, according to the district, is that in-person classes at West Haven High School will resume on Monday, Nov. 23.
As the COVID numbers continue to creep up in West Haven and other districts, schedules could be altered further.
