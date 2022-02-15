WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Haven is trying to figure out how they will be spending $29 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Dozens of residents showed up for a town hall Tuesday night to urge city leaders to spend the money correctly.

This comes as last year, two city workers were arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from the first round of COVID relief.

$29 million is currently waiting to be spent in West Haven's bank account. It's money from the rescue plan signed by President Joe Biden last year.

"It doesn't matter where they spend the money as long as they do the right thing and they are forward with it, and they spend it the right way. For me, it's more about the oversight," West Haven resident Brian Laucks tells us.

Brian is one of about thirty residents that showed up to give ideas, like flooding issues or addressing the homeless, but a major concern for some residents was how the city will avoid corruption.

Last year, John Bernardo and former state representative Michael Dimassa, two former city workers, were caught by the feds taking over $600,000 of West Haven's money.

"To have our citizens, a group of concerned citizens, perhaps that would help oversee where the money is being spent," Heather Shea of West Haven said.

Mayor Nancy Rossi knows all eyes are on her administration, because of the scandal, which is why they have sought a committee composed of community leaders, like the superintendent, to assist.

"It's a committee that was put up and they are not to do it, to spend the dollars. They are there to facilitate the projects," Mayor Rossi explained.

Rossi says most of those members succeeded in overseeing the high school $110 million project and is confident they will do the same again.

As for the actual spending, Rossi says she will hire outside people to oversee that part once the plan is final, all to avoid mismanagement like with the CARES Act money.

"I get that it came out quickly and it's terrible what happened, but I want West Haven to move forward. We can't change what happened in the past, but we can surely change the direction in the future," Rossi added.

Rossi says she will use tonight's ideas and implement them in the final plan, which is set to come out in the next few weeks.

Until that plan is approved by the city council, that money is expected to be untouched.