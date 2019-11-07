WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Haven High School dismissed early because of a crash that resulted in a water main break.
The early dismissal happened at 11 a.m., according to West Haven Public Schools.
Only the high school dismissed early.
The school system said buses were on campus at 11 a.m. to transport students home.
It also said bagged lunches were available for students.
Police said the driver in the crash fled the scene.
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m.
Water service was expected to be shut off so repairs could be made.
No other details were released.
