WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- It was a difficult day for students and staff at West Haven High School with the passing of a beloved principal.
Pamela Gardner, passed away early Thursday morning. She was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last summer.
No doubt it was an emotion day at the high school, and officials even made the decision to dismiss the school at 10 a.m.
The flags flew at half-staff, and the rock behind West Haven High School is now painted black.
The Class of 2019 was getting set to paint it once again for Principal Pamela Gardner, who for years was the rock of the school.
“She’d call me by my name, and I never gave it to her, had no idea how she got it, but she’d be ‘hi, how are you?’ Just sweet of her. She had a very positive attitude, supported everyone,” said Rowanne Mustafa, a junior at the school. “Teachers were crying, they tried to stay strong for us. They told us, if we needed to talk to someone, we could, be we noticed in their eyes, it was hard for them to keep it to themselves.”
Last summer, Gardner was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumors.
Gardner, who graduated, from West Haven High School in late 1980s, came back home in 2009.
West Haven Athletic Director John Capone said over the years, the two grew close.
“Her quote to me when she took the job at West Haven High School, she was at Bunnell at the time, the only job she’d leave Bunnell for was West Haven. She was a true “Westie” when she was here and her whole family bleeds blue. Again, it’s a devastating loss for our community,” Capone said.
Gardner leaves behind a husband, along with a daughter at the high school, and a son who’s in middle school.
“Pam did so much for the children, the families, the communities, the schools, girl scouts, PTA, she was involved, she was a pillar of the city,” said Carrie Malangone, the president of the West Haven Parent Teacher Association Council.
She described Gardner as a “go getter,” and someone who got things done, adding that she just saw her at a football game last month.
“You would never know, she was such a strong person. She always put everyone above herself, she would never let on,” Malangone said.
Students said there is a plan to have everyone dress in black and white on Friday. Those are the colors for the neuroendocrine cancer community.
The football game Friday night, along with a fall festival for Saturday, have both been postponed.
