WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Haven High School will be dismissing early because of a crash that resulted in a water main break.
The early dismissal is happening at 11 a.m., according to West Haven Public Schools.
Only the high school is dismissing early.
The school system said buses will be on campus at 11 a.m. to transport students home.
It also said bagged lunches will be available for students.
No other details were released.
