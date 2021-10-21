WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A West Haven lawmaker is resigning from his city job following his recent arrest.

Democratic State Rep. Michael DiMassa was arrested on Wednesday, accused of wire fraud.

On Thursday, DiMassa resigned from his position as an administrative assistant for the town council in West Haven, effective next Monday, according to a letter submitted to the city.

He had been employed by the city of West Haven for about 12 years.

DiMassa has not yet resigned from the state legislature.

Court documents revealed on Wednesday that DiMassa, 30, is being charged with one count of wire fraud, and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Documents show that DiMassa and another individual started Compass Investment Group, LLC in January of 2021.

Beginning in February, Compass Investment Group, LLC fraudulently billed the City of West Haven and its “COVID-19 Grant Department” for consulting services that were allegedly provided to the city’s health department that were not performed.

The Dept. of Justice said from February 2021 through September 2021, the City of West Haven paid Compass Investment Group a total of $636,783.70.

DiMassa is also accused of making several large cash withdrawals from the Compass Investment Group LLC’s bank account, some of which were made either shortly before or after he was recorded as having made a large cash buy-in of gaming chips at Mohegan Sun Casino.

On Thursday, Channel 3 went to DiMassa’s West Haven home, but nobody came to the door.

Channel 3 also went to the home of John Bernardo, who is reportedly a business partner with DiMassa. There was no answer there either.

There is intense pressure on the city’s Mayor Nancy Rossi, who is up for re-election, to resign, and admit she made a mistake by putting DiMassa in charge of distributing COVID relief funds.

“Many people have asked for her resignation. I said let the voters decide, because in either case I am very saddened by this because it is not political. This over here is an ethical issue this is an issue of integrity respect and transparency,” said Barry Cohen, a Republican running for mayor in West Haven.

Channel 3 also reached out to Rossi's office several times. She said she was the one to find the potential misuse of funds, but some say that's not enough.

