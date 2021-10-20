WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A West Haven state representative was arrested Wednesday morning, accused of wire fraud.

Democratic State Rep. Michael DiMassa was arrested on a federal criminal complaint, according to the Dept. of Justice.

Court documents revealed that DiMassa is being charged with one count of wire fraud, and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

He appeared before a judge on Wednesday morning.

Documents show that DiMassa and another individual started Compass Investment Group, LLC in January of 2021.

Beginning in February, Compass Investment Group, LLC fraudulently billed the City of West Haven and its “COVID-19 Grant Department” for consulting services that were allegedly provided to the city’s health department that were not performed.

The Dept. of Justice said from February 2021 through September 2021, the City of West Haven paid Compass Investment Group a total of $636,783.70.

DiMassa is also accused of making several large cash withdrawals from the Compass Investment Group LLC’s bank account, some of which were made either shortly before or after he was recorded as having made a large cash buy-in of gaming chips at Mohegan Sun Casino.

A bond was set at $250,00, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.

His arrest is also connected to the FBI's investigation into the city's possible misuse of $1.2 million in federal COVID relief funds.

His arrest is also connected to the FBI's investigation into the city's possible misuse of $1.2 million in federal COVID relief funds.

DiMassa represents New Haven and West Haven. He's also an administrative assistant for the town council in West Haven.

In a joint statement, House Speaker Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas said:

“Elected officials are rightly held to a high standard of conduct and trust. Even the slightest hint of wrongdoing bruises that trust. We have significant concerns about Rep. DiMassa’s arrest, but we don’t have information on the charges or additional details. We will be monitoring this story closely to see when and if more facts emerge. In the meantime, we are immediately removing Rep. DiMassa from all committee and leadership assignments.”

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – Office of Inspector General for Investigations.

