WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A West Haven man is facing charges after authorities said he tried to join the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, or ISIS.
Ahmad Khalil Elshazly, 22, was arrested on Sunday.
The criminal complaint was reported in September of 2018.
It was alleged that Elshazly, a U.S. citizen, had made “numerous statements to others, both in person and through online messaging applications, expressing a desire to travel to Syria and the surrounding area to fight on behalf of ISIS,” a designated foreign terrorist organization.
In February of this year, Elshazly allegedly said he had saved about $1,000 with the intention of using it to travel to Jordan and Syria in order to be with ISIS.
He’s also accused of making statements supporting ISIS in October, saying “God willing! May this country [United States] burn the same way they burned Muslims! May they burn in fire at the end!”
Authorities also said Elshazly sent another individual a series of YouTube videos explaining how high-powered firearms and other weaponry work.
He was arrested on Sunday after arriving in Stonington, where he expected to board a boat to begin his trip.
The charge of conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.
