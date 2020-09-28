WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A West Haven man has been arrested in connection to an incident of alleged sexual abuse of a minor.
The West Haven Police Special Victims Unit obtained an arrest warrant for 52-year-old Sean Weir of West Haven.
Weir was charged with first degree sexual assault, illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13, and fourth-degree sexual assault.
He turned himself in to West Haven Police and is being held on a $200,000 bond.
No additional details were released at this time.
