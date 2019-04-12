WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a manslaughter charge for an incident that happened last month.
Antoine David Smith, 36, of West Haven, was arrested on Friday.
Police said his arrest was the result of an investigation into an assault that happened on March 17 outside of the Krauszer's store on Campbell Avenue.
Smith was charged with second-degree manslaughter and scheduled to face a judge Friday in Milford.
No other details about the case were released.
