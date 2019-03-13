WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A West Haven man who had a dying wish to meet President Donald Trump has died.
Jay Barrett, who was battling cystic fibrosis, passed away Tuesday night, according to his sister Bridgette Hoskie.
Barrett had said his dying wish is to speak to President Trump, as he was a big fan.
Last Wednesday, that wish came true after President Trump called Barrett.
This past Saturday, Trump administration member and lifelong family friend of the Trump family, Lynne Patton delivered Barrett a “Make America Great Again” hat signed by President Trump.
The plan started while Barrett was in the hospital. He had texted his sister a bucket list with a wish to meet President Trump.
(2) comments
Jay Barrett will be remembered as a hero and champion for the United States. We love you Jay. Lord please protect his soul and forever grant him peace, and wellness in your kingdom.
So Sad- Sorry to hear this news. I will pray for you Jay.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.