WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Several candidates will try and knock off West Haven's incumbent mayor during Tuesday's primary election.
Mayor Nancy Ross, a Democrat, is up against longtime city clerk Debbie Collins and former Mayor Ed O'Brien.
Ross defeated O'Brien two years ago in the primary and municipal elections.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
