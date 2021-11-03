WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The election is over in West Haven, but official results are not in yet.
The mayor’s race on Tuesday was so close, with Mayor Nancy Rossi winning by only 24 votes, that there has to be a recount.
Right after the results came in, Republican challenger Barry Cohen went to city hall to make sure the ballots were secure.
That’s when 14 bags of ballots were placed inside a vault. Those ballots will stay there until the recount, which is scheduled for Sunday.
Rossi has been surrounded by a scandal. Two weeks ago, Michael DiMassa, a city aide and state rep., was arrested by the FBI for allegedly stealing more than $600,000 in pandemic relief money.
When asked if she thinks the scandal cost her some votes, she responded to say “yes and I said this all along, if anybody asked. Because some people may have wanted to vote for me but said ‘I am just staying home, or I am going to vote for the other person or my favorite counsel person or board or education or not vote. I was aware going into this that I would lose some votes.”
DiMassa has resigned from both positions, however the state is now doing a forensic audit to determine what happened and who else knew about the missing money.
The Republican challenger has been critical, saying this happened under the mayor’s watch and there should have been more transparency.
“We are definitely going to have a recount because in a city, which is five to one Democrat to Republican, it has put this administration on notice," Cohen said.
Republicans did gain two seats on the city council.
