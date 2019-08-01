WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A West Haven neighborhood continues to be concerned after a racial slur was spray painted in the middle of a street.
Around two weeks ago, the graffiti was painted in the middle of Blohm Street.
The West Haven Public Works Department has since covered it with new pavement, but that’s not covering up the hurt and disappointment many in the neighborhood are feeling.
Most of the graffiti was covered up with paint, but the letter “N” left for people to understand what was done, and that it won’t be accepted.
Renee Smith was one of the first people in the neighborhood to see the slur.
“It’s really sad that people go to that extent to put something so ignorant and that racial on the street,” said Smith.
Neighbors say the neighborhood is rather peacefully and culturally diverse. People in the area seem to enjoy living there, but it brings up some uncertain emotion when a hate word is painted steps from a home.
“I don’t like it personally. I’m not racist, but to see something like that, it makes you think. It’s like bad, it’s bad. It shouldn’t have been done at all, period,” said Mary Cuneo.
Talk in the neighborhood speculates the vandalism was done at night.
Smith and her husband are scheduled to meet with police on Thursday night to give a report, so police can begin an official investigation.
