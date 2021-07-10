WEST HAVEN, Ct. (WFSB) - A trip to the beach this weekend may not be in the cards.
Beaches in West Haven are closed due to the water runoff caused by Tropical Storm Elsa.
They will reopen after testing is completed.
The city of New Haven made a similar call. City officials said that their beach will be closed on Saturday.
However, the splash pads will remain open.
Anyone in West Haven that finds water in their basement should call 203-937-3637.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.