WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Imagine being a kid, going to school, and having no place to play.
With a couple of aging playgrounds now off limits, for one shoreline town and its youngsters, it's a reality, but tomorrow, that could all change.
West Haven could be in line for thousands of dollars.
It's on tomorrow’s agenda for the state bond commission, and no doubt parents and their little ones will want to see how it all plays out.
Spending time at Sea Bluff Beach Park, Lindsay Marmelstein and her children love the park.
“It's fantastic. It's something free to do during the day, easy entertainment," Marmelstein tells us.
Unfortunately, for some school kids in West Haven, that’s not an option.
Rusty and clearly missing screws, the playground out behind Haley School is fenced off and taped up and it's not the only one the school district deemed unsafe.
This morning, crews with the board of education were finishing up dismantling the old playscape and Mackrille Elementary, but new playgrounds could be in store, depending on how the state bond commission votes tomorrow.
As part of a bond package, including requests from a number of different towns, West Haven would get more than $400,000 to build up to four accessible playscapes, replacing the two at Haley and Mackrille, along with building one in the Glade Street neighborhood.
“My son is going to kindergarten at Haley next year so it's good to hear they’ll all be able to use that and for the other schools as well and with the pandemic, being inside all day, this is fun for them to be able to do," Marmelstein added.
Tomorrow’s meeting is virtual and it starts at 10:30.
