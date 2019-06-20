WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- West Haven police arrested a man accused of robbing a Bank of America on Wednesday.
Police said 32-year-old Paul Porto walked into the bank on Campbell Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, and handed the teller a note demanding cash.
He was able to get away, however after police put out a broadcast to neighboring agencies, Porto was later located and taken into custody.
He was charged with second-degree robbery and fourth-degree larceny.
He was held on a $100,000 bond.
