WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Haven police are investigating a murder suicide that happened on Wednesday.
Police said they were called to a home on Gilbert Street Wednesday morning.
They called it an isolated incident with no threats to the public.
Police were called to the home just before 5 a.m. after screams were heard coming from the home.
When officers arrived, they found a young girl running from the back of the home.
Inside they found a man and woman deceased in the living room, both with apparent stab wounds.
Officers determined it to be an apparent murder suicide and said the couple had just recently ended a several-year dating relationship.
Police said 47-year-old Juan Angel Rivera reportedly stabbed a 41-year-old female to death before taking his own life.
If you are experiencing abuse in your relationship, have concerns about a friend, or a loved one, you are not alone. Domestic violence advocates are available confidentially by phone, text, chat, or email in multiple languages through CT Safe Connect. Safe Connect is a project of CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence that provides a statewide, coordinated, and comprehensive response including safety planning, counseling, information, and referrals to your local domestic violence organization for ongoing support and services. Visit www.CTSafeConnect.org or call/text (888)774-2900.
